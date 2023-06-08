UTCA meet: Satish rocks with 7-wicket haul

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

A fine seven-wicket haul by Satish Bhardwaj (7/29) helped Rock Zone to restrict Plaza Zone at 121 runs when the trumps were drawn on the opening day of the UTCA Men’s Seniors Multi-Day Tournament at the Sector 16 stadium here today.

Vaibhav Narang (25) remained the top-scorer for the Plaza Zone, while Akash Sudan and Amrit Sandhu contributed 21 runs each. Varun Kumar (2/15) and Tanveer Singh (1/8) supported Bhardwaj for the bowling side.

In reply, Rock Zone was bundled out for 130 runs. Deepansh Bhuchar (26) was the highest scorer for the side while Karan Pratap contributed 24 runs. Amrit Sandhu (3/29) and Sukrant Sharma (3/33) shared the maximum wickets, while skipper Kunal Mahajan (2/12) and Parmesh Vaidik (2/24) were other wicket-takers.

In another match, Leisure Zone scored 164/3 against Terrace Zone. Mayank Sidhu (57*) scored an unbeaten half-century to help Leisure Zone achieve 164. His innings was supported by Chirag Yadav (28) and Gaurav Puri (27). Bhagmender Lather, Mandeep Singh and Ravindra Pal took a wicket each for the bowling side.