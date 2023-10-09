UTCA names team for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Chandigarh, October 8

The UTCA announced the local team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy to be held in Hyderabad from October 12 to 20. Paras will lead the side as the team will start its campaign against Himachal Pradesh on October 12.

UTCA boys will play their second match against Jharkhand on October 14 followed by Karnataka on October 16. The team will next clash is against Mumbai on October 18, whereas the last fixture is scheduled against Gujarat on October 20.

The squad: Paras (captain), Jashan Beniwal, Aryan Verma, Devang Kaushik, Ishaan Gaba, Deepinder Kush, Aksh Rana, Nikhil Kumar, Nishunk Birla, Raghav Verma, Prince Dahiya, Yuvraj Singh, Jayant Vashisht, Anmol Sharma, Ranvijay Lalotra, Amit Kumar (manager), Ravi Kant Sharma (coach), Pushpendra Raj (physio) and Neeraj Pathak (trainer).