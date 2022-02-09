UTCA relies on U-19 WC star players Bawa, Pannu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

After getting an undesired result in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has now relied on U-19 World Cup winning stars - Harnoor Singh Pannu and Raj Angad Bawa - to strengthen the local squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

On February 6, Chandigarh Tribune had reported that Pannu and Bawa are likely to be included in the Ranji squad after their blistering performance in the U-19 World Cup.

The UTCA has been promoted to the Elite Group this session. The city team has been placed in Elite B (group), which includes strong contenders - Bengal, Baroda and Hyderabad.

Seasoned opener Manan Vohra has once again been given the responsibility of leading the squad, while Gurinder Singh has been appointed his deputy. The local squad is scheduled to leave for Cuttack on February 10. After spending five-day quarantine period, the team will practise on February 15 and 16. Chandigarh will lock horns with Hyderabad in its opening match on February 17, followed by Baroda on February 24 and West Bengal on March 3.

The first phase of Ranji Trophy will begin on February 10 and continue till March 15, while the second phase will be held from May 30 to June 26 after the IPL.

Squad

Manan Vohra (captain), Gurinder Singh (vice-captain), Shivam Bhambri, Mohammad Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lal Lubana, Arjit Singh, Arpit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Jaskaran Buttar, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Rajangad Singh Bawa, Sarul Kanwar, Gaurav Puri, Jaskaran Singh Sohi, Shrestha Nirmohi, Aman Bharti and Gaurav Gambhir.

Support staff

Rajeev Nayyar (coach), Sandeep Singh Arora (assistant coach), Girish Bhanot (manager), Sagar Sudan (trainer) and Saurabh Khandelwal (physiotherapist).

