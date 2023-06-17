UTCA representatives meet Panjab varsity Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

Desperate to get freehold of a ground, Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) representatives met Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renu Vig to put forth a proposal for the promotion of cricket on the university campus. The university has one cricket ground where major tournaments, including inter-college cricket tournaments, are organised. The ground is currently shared by archery trainees.

During the meeting, UTCA president Sanjay Tandon proposed encouragement of cricket facility by the association on the campus as well as maintenance of the cricket ground and pitch.

During his visit to Chandigarh recently, BCCI’s General Manager Abhay Kuruvilla explored cricket infrastructure in the city.

While the UTCA claimed that the VC gave her verbal consent to the proposal, but asked to bring it in the university’s internal meeting for final nod. However, sources claimed that the matter was likely to be placed before the Panjab University Sports Committee or governing (Senate or Syndicate) bodies for final approval.