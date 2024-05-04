UTCA to fulfil quorum of selectors in coming weeks: CAC Chairman

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 3

Accused of conducting trials for selecting the local senior men’s probable squad without having a proper quorum of selectors, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has confirmed to hire required number of selectors in coming weeks.

The chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Rakesh Jolly, also refuted charges of UTCA hiring selectors who have already completed the five-year tenure, and allegations of any conflict of interest among the selectors.

Last month, the UTCA had conducted trials for short listing the probable squad of various age groups including, men and women (senior), U-23 and U-19. Just before conducting the trials, the UTCA hired selectors and soon faced the flak as only two selectors were said to have shortlisted the probable squad in the senior (men age group).

Notably, both the selectors were accused of having their relatives’ wards and their immediate blood group relation registered in the other teams of the UTCA. It was also accused that some selectors hired for the job were not eligible to hold the posts as they didn’t play First Class Cricket, which Jolly denied.

“It was decided to conduct the trials early this year, before the season of rains. We have hired three selectors (which is the minimum strength) for the job, but unfortunately one of the sectors opted out due to some family issue. Instead of halting the process, we contributed to the trials and the players were shortlisted.

“We will be hiring the third selector by next week, and all the selectors will sit under the supervision of the CAC to shortlist the players. Also, no one knows about the name of players, as they are picked by their jersey number. So, no final call will be made before following all the procedures,” said Jolly.

When questioned about conflict of interest and selectors’ eligibility on the post, Jolly added: “There’s no conflict of interest at any point in the selections. The players having some relation with the selectors are registered in some other age group, which is out of their (selectors’) jurisdiction. All the selectors picked have played First Class Cricket, there’s no question of their ineligibility.”

On some selectors completing five years, Jolly said, “There are some local names. We have called them purely for the interviews. No one is selected, and those who don’t fulfil the criteria of becoming a selector or a coach will not be selected at any cost.”

