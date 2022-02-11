UTCA's Ranji squad leaves for Cuttack

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The local Ranji squad of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, left for Cuttack today. Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor and member of the UTCA, gave a cordial send-off to the squad from the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

The team will have to undergo quarantine till February 14. It will practise on February 15 and 16. Chandigarh will play its first match against Hyderabad on February 17, followed by Baroda on February 24. The team will face West Bengal in its last fixture on March 3.

Treasurer Devendra Sharma, along with other members of the UTCA, was also present on the occasion.

“We have a stable team this year. We are expecting a tough competition as the team has been promoted to the Elite Group for the first time. We have been placed with seasoned teams like Baroda, Bengal and Hyderabad. We have an advantage of playing against all three teams in the past. Also, the addition of U-19 World Cup winning team members - Raj Angad Bawa and Harnoor Singh Pannu - is a boon for the squad,” said Rajeev Nayyar, Coach.

The squad

Manan Vohra (captain), Gurinder Singh (vice-captain), Shivam Bhambri, Mohammad Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lal Lubana, Arjit Singh, Arpit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Jaskaran Buttar, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Rajangad Singh Bawa, Sarul Kanwar, Gaurav Puri, Jaskaran Singh Sohi, Shrestha Nirmohi, Aman Bharti and Gaurav Gambhir.

Support staff

Rajeev Nayyar (coach), Sandeep Singh Arora (assistant coach), Girish Bhanot (manager), Sagar Sudan (trainer) and Saurabh Khandelwal (physiotherapist).

