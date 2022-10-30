UT's first synthetic athletics track dream inches closer

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 29

Better late than never... After a decade’s wait, the project to introduce the city’s first synthetic athletics turf will see the light of the day with UT Adviser Dharam Pal laying its foundation stone tomorrow evening. Finally, the work to lay synthetic athletics turf will start at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

The UT Administration recently refloated the tender after The Tribune highlighted the complaints made to the MHA and the CBI regarding financial discrepancy in the project.

The previously floated Rs 7,25,75,433 (having earnest money of Rs 14,51,510) tender, which was later cancelled on July 9, was refloated for Rs 6,80,02,300 (having earnest money of Rs 13,60,046), a difference of Rs 45,73,133. The project was lingered on files for several years. However, it will now start after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

“The company has been asked to complete the project within six months. City athletes will now not have to go anywhere,” said a source in the Sports Department confirming that the UT Adviser will lay the foundation stone at 5 pm tomorrow.

About the project

The project to lay an all-weather synthetic track made of polyurethane was put on paper in 2012. However, the plan remained restricted to official files for one year. In 2013, film “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” gave a push to the project. As per the actual plan, it was decided to build a full-fledged 10-lane track at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. However, the planning committee sought to acquire some portion of the adjoining Sector 46 Post Graduate Government College for the project, which delayed the process. The planning again started in 2017 and after a wait of two years, stakeholders have finally agreed to build the track at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Track for walkers

at Sukhna Lake

A day before laying the foundation stone of the city’s first synthetic athletics turf at Sector 7, UT Adviser Dharam Pal participated in the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony of a synthetic track to be laid at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. As per the Administration’s commune, the existing cinder track at Sukhna Lake (4.9 ft wide and 1,800 meters long) was difficult to maintain and is inconvenient for walkers due to dust and insufficient soak up absorption ability. It was also found not be suitable to be used as a running track. Thereafter, the Administration decided to construct a 6ft wide synthetic track for walkers.