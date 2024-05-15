 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at an event in Sector 46.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigned for BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon in the city today. A sizable number of people from the hill state reside here.

There are around 60,000 natives of Uttarakhand living in the city. They have migrated here mainly for job and better education.

Both the Congress and the BJP have been calling their own leaders and singers from the hill state to woo these people during the MC as well as Lok Sabha elections.

Those supporting the BJP believe since Uttarakhand is a “dev bhumi”, the Ram Temple and Hindutva planks are naturally going to have an impact on the voters from the hill state living here.

The Congress supporters say Dhami’s visit to the city will have little impact. Many youngsters are unhappy with the Agniveer scheme and they will not vote for the saffron party this time.

Ravi Rawat, who hails from Uttarakhand and is BJP district president, said, “People of ‘Dev Bhumi’ believe in Hindutva. They are happy after the construction of Ram Temple, for which thousands of ‘kar sevaks’ had laid down their lives. They also love CM Dhami, so they all are going to vote for us.”

Barinder Rawat, chairman of Congress Uttarakhand Cell, said, “Almost every family in the state has a son in the Army. The Agniveer scheme has led to an increase in unemployment. People will express their anger through vote on June 1. Had CM Dhami worked for the development of Uttarakhand, people would not have to migrate to other states."

Meanwhile, Dhami, at a press conference, said a grand temple of Shri Ram Lalla had been built in Ayodhya, and Mathura was next. The BJP has fulfilled its promises made on Ram Temple and Article 370. Later in the day, he addressed people from the hill state at Ramlila Ground in Sector 46. People dressed in the traditional attire of Uttarakhand welcomed CM Dhami. He said, "The Congress has an ulterior motive of revoking the CAA and implementing 'sharia' in the country."

