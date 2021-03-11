Chandigarh: Vacate Colony No. 4 by tomorrow, dwellers told

Slum-free city on UT mind; affected residents to meet Banwarilal Purohit today

Chandigarh: Vacate Colony No. 4 by tomorrow, dwellers told

A view of Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Thursday. tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 21

With an intent to make the City Beautiful slum-free, the UT Administration today gave a 48-hour ultimatum to residents of Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Phase I, to vacate it.

An official of the Estate Office said a public announcement was made today in the colony and the residents were asked to vacate it by Saturday. He said the occupants had been told to take away their belongings before the due day otherwise the Administration would not be responsible for damage to their belongings during demolition of the illegal structures in the colony.

The UT Administration had on February 15 pasted a notice in the colony, asking them to vacate the colony within two months. “This colony is illegal and will be demolished within two months. It is hereby ordered to vacate it,” read the notice pasted on the wall of a house in the colony.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said the colony would be demolished soon.

Perturbed over the decision of the authorities, residents of the colony gathered at a place and decided to meet UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tomorrow against their eviction from the colony.

The slum dwellers said they had been living here for the past many years and now, they had been asked to vacate their shanties by Saturday. They said they had nowhere to go and the Administration should accommodate them somewhere in the city, at least under the rental scheme of the Central Government. In the absence of an alternative shelter, they would be forced to live on pavements, said a rickshaw puller. They said the eviction would be contrary to the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on providing housing to all in the country.

To make the city slum-free, the UT Administration had decided to get the dwellers evicted from the last slum of the city, Colony No. 4. Slum dwellers, who were found eligible after the biometric survey conducted some time ago, have been rehabilitated under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme of the Centre. However, all those who have failed to meet the eligibility criteria have been asked to leave.

The Administration has already allotted flats at Maloya to a majority of the slum dwellers of the colony. The colony is the second biggest after Colony No. 5, which was razed in 2013. There were over 7,000 dwelling units in Colony No. 5, while Colony No. 4 has around 5,000.

In the past 10 years, the Administration has constructed around 25,000 flats in different sectors of the city for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers. The rehabilitation scheme was launched to make the city slum-free.

Sources said eligible residents of the colony had been allotted flats under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme-2006 in the rehabilitation colony at Maloya. In a survey conducted in 2006, only 2,400 families from the colony were found eligible for rehabilitation.

Later, the Administration had decided to conduct a fresh biometric survey of slum dwellers who were found ineligible or were left out during the 2006 survey.

In keeping with the Administration’s plan of making Chandigarh free of slums, the CHB had last year rehabilitated slum dwellers from tin-shed colonies in Sector 52 and Sector 56. The Estate Office has managed to get around 200 acres from encroachers after razing Colony No. 5, Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony.

To be demolished soon

The UT Administration had on February 15 pasted a notice in the colony, asking them to vacate the colony within two months. The DC, Vinay Pratap Singh, said the colony would be demolished soon.

‘Nowhere to go’

Slum dwellers said they had been living here for the past many years and now, they had been asked to vacate their shanties. They said they had nowhere to go and the Administration should accommodate them somewhere in the city, at least under the rental scheme of the Centre. They said the eviction would be contrary to the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on providing housing to all in the country.

#banwarilal purohit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Entertainment

'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

10
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today