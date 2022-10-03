Vadya, Vani shine in Table Tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Vadya of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, won the boys’ U-13 title by defeating Abhinav Kumar of Sector 50 Sports Complex (11-6, 11-5, 11-2) during the ongoing 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament.

In the semi-finals, Vadya defeated Ankush (11-3, 11-7, 11-6), while Kumar overpowered Abhinav (11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7).

Vani of St Joseph’s School won the girls’ U-13 title by registering a (11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9) win over Teetiksha of Tender Heart School. In the semis, Teetiksha defeated Sherell (11-5, 11-9, 12-8) and Vani defeated Bhavya (11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9). Teetiksha, meanwhile, won the U-15 title by defeating Vani (10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8) after a neck-and-neck fight.

In the semis, Vani defeated Prabhleen (11-8, 11-6, 11-5) and Teetiksha overpowered Sherell (11-1, 11-4, 11-9). Pritish won the boys ‘U-15 final by defeating Vadya (9-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-9).

Earlier in semis, Vadya defeated Vishal (9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9) and Pritish recorded a comeback (9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9) win over Nilesh.

Vishal defeated Samarth Sharma (11-9, 9-11, 11-1, 11-8) of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, to win the boys’ U-17 final. In the semis, Vishal defeated Arnav Aggarwal (11-5, 11-7, 12-10), whereas Sharma defeated Nilesh (11-9, 11-4, 11-8). Pelf won the girls’ U-17 title by defeating Neha of Manav Mangal School, Sector 21. Pelf recorded a (11-6, 11-8, 11-5) win. In the semis, Neha defeated Cherrish (7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 12-14, 11-8) and Pelf blanked Vaani (11-6, 12-10, 11-9).