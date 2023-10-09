Vaidhavi wins girls’ junior carrom title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Vaidhavi Mamgain defeated Ayesha 21-03 17-03 to win the girls’ junior title of the 32nd Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament held at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. In semifinals, Vaidhavi defeated Aashya 21-00 21-00, and Ayesha overpowered Shayna Parveen 21-00 21-04. Ayesha outclassed Shrishti 21-00 21-00 to win the girls’ sub-junior title. Earlier, in semifinals, Ayesha ousted Vanshika 21-00 21-00, and Shrishti defeated Kashika Verma 12-04 04-01.

Meanwhile, in the men’s quarterfinals, Mohammed Hassan defeated Deepak 25-04 25-01, and Gopal Kakkar outplayed Tasavar Ali 25-02 24-13. Paras Arora overpowered Himanshu Shekhar 20-13 04-25 15-09 and Amandeep Batra defeated Abhinav Sharma 10-16 25-05 25-00. In the boys’ junior quarterfinals, Kakkar defeated Mohammed Alfaiz 12-05 21-01 and Abhinav Sharma ousted Saksham Misri 21-15 19-06. Krishna Gehlawat also moved into the next round by defeating Keshav Tushar 14-13 04-17 14-07.

Arnav Babuguna defeated Chirayu Sood 21-00 21-00. Arnav Bahuguna moved into the boys’ sub-junior semifinals by defeating Sameer 15-04 21-00. Anish Kumar defeated Harvir Singh 21-00 21-00 and Shoyab Ansari outplayed Vansh Sharma 18-00 14-04. Abhinav Sharma moved into the next round by defeating Hamza Khan 21-00 21-00. In the women’s quarterfinals, Tuba Sehar defeated Manisha 25-00 25-00 and Vaidhavi Mamgain overpowered Maryam 25-11 18-09.