Valentine's Day: 750 cops to be deployed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Around 750 police personnel will be deployed in the UT to maintain law and order on Valentine’s Day. The police said 43 nakas would be laid with the deployment of around 750 police personnel, including seven DSPs, 21 Inspectors. They will be deployed around education institutions and near girls’ hostels. There will be special deployment on the “gerhi” route between Sector 8 and Sector 11, besides Sectors 15, 16, 17, 22, 26, 32, 36, 42 and 46. The police will also keep a check on traffic violations. TNS

Nephews stab cab driver, arrested

Chandigarh: A cab driver, Paramjit Singh, was allegedly stabbed with a knife by his nephews near the Press light point. The complainant, a resident of Kansal village, reported that he was going in his cab when the suspect, Deep Singh, along with others, stopped him and stabbed him. The victim was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. The police later nabbed the victim's nephews - Deep Singh and Manjot Singh - both residents of Kansal village. TNS

Rehri-puller’s purse snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants sped away after snatching a purse from a rehri-puller at the Sector 26 light point here. Complainant Santosh Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, reported that he was going on his rehri to purchase vegetables from Sector 26. Three persons riding a motorcycle stopped him. They attacked him and snatched his purse containing Rs9,000 and some documents. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Adda Cricket XI lift trophy

Chandigarh: Adda Cricket XI defeated Namaste Chandigarh Club by 86 runs to win the Ashwini Luthra (former Chief Commissioner) Memorial Cricket Cup. Batting first, Adda XI posted 191/5 in 20 overs with the help of Divyank (91), Harvinder Singh (36), Dr Luthra (34) and Sumit (17). Rishi Arora claimed four wickets for the bowling side, while Sanjay Singh took one. In reply, Namaste Chandigarh was bundled out for 105 runs in 18.5 overs. Saurav (45), Rishi Arora (15) and Varun (13) were main contributors to the side. Sultan Thakur claimed three wickets, while Kamal and Dr Luthra took two wickets each for the bowling side. Rahul Hooda and Sudhir also grabbed one each. TNS

Vedant, Kamya chess champs

Chandigarh: Vedant Garg claimed the men’s title by scoring 5 points on the concluding day of the 31st Chandigarh Chess Championship. Kanwar Sandeep Singh scored 4 points to bag the second position and Haritik Gupta won the third position by scoring identical score (4 points). Swastik Singhal (4 points) claimed fourth position. In women’s category, Kamya Kumari claimed the title with a score of 3 points. Samisha Taneja (2 points) claimed second position, while Rashpal Kaur and Priyanka (2 points each) claimed third and fourth positions, respectively.