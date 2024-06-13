Vandalism in Sector 38: 14 youths held for rioting, murder bid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

The police arrested 14 youths for attempt to murder, rioting and vandalising two dozen cars in Sector 38 here on the night of June 10.

The Sector 39 police lodged two separate FIRs in the incident. In the first instance, a juvenile, aged 17, alleged that Sector 38 residents Gagan, 20, Sameer, 20, Sameer, 18, Vasu, 20, Rahul, 19, Raj, 22, Aman of Mauli Jagran, 20, and others, attacked him with a knife and broke household items and glasses of cars in Sector 38 on June 10. The complainant sustained injuries and was admitted to the GMSH-16.

In the second FIR, six youths of Ram Darbar were arrested for rioting and attempt to murder on Gagan of Sector 38, aged 20, on June 10. The complainant alleged that Haseem of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali, age 18, Vikas, alias DK, 21, Ankush, 21, Akash Manya, 22, all from Ram Darbar, two juveniles aged 17 and others attacked him with knives and sticks on June 10. The complainant was injured and admitted to the GMSH-16, Chandigarh.

