Vandals target Phase-11 park in Mohali, damage benches

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

Miscreants vandalised the main park near the gurdwara in Phase 11 by damaging benches and other infrastructure last night.

Area residents who had gone to the park for a morning walk were in for a shock when they found benches damaged and turned upside down.

The residents suspected the damage was done last night, but the miscreants could not be identified.

The resident informed the police who visited the scene and began their investigation. The police said the CCTV footage of the nearby area was being scoured and that the suspects would be identified soon.

An area resident and a regular visitor to the park said: “It is sad to see public property being vandalised. The park attracts a number of visitors and elderly people from the area in the morning and evening hours. Their security is at risk, especially during late evening hours. Police patrolling needs to be intensified in the area. We request the police to identify the suspects and nab them at the earlier. This will act as a deterrent.”

A group of morning walkers said the damage to public property reflects lack of fear of police among miscreants in the area. “They can easily walk in and carry out mischief. One can imagine the security of visitors during morning and late evening hours,” said one of them.

They demanded better security in the area to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.