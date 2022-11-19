Vandals target SUV in Sec 25

Chandigarh: Three miscreants allegedly vandalised an SUV in Sector 25 on Thursday night. Balwinder, a property dealer, alleged the miscreants carrying sharp weapons smashed the windowpanes of his vehicle parked outside his office. He alleged the suspects also opened fire before fleeing. The police, however, claimed they didn’t recover empty shells from the spot. A forensic team also visited the spot. Balwinder accused a local resident of planning the attack on him. TNS
Gun in pupil’s school bag
Mohali: Panic spread at a government school in Dera Bassi on Thursday when a student of class IX was found in possession of a gun. Students informed schoolteachers about it after which teachers checked the bags of the entire class. An airgun was found in the bag of a student. The police were informed and the parents of the child called up. Cops confirmed the object was not a firearm, but an airgun. TNS
Fake number: Auto driver held
Chandigarh: The police have arrested one Yogender Shah (52) for affixing a fake number plate on his auto. He was caught on the road separating Sectors 34 and 35.
