Vani, Pritish Sood claim U-19 Table Tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

Vani defeated Neha 11-4 11-3 9-11 12-10 to win the girls’ U-19 title during the 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. In their respective semifinals, Neha overpowered Pelf 8-11 11-8 8-11 11-7 14-12, while Vani defeated Teetiksha 11-8 15-17 13-11 10-12 12-10. Before setting up their semis’ clash, Pelf defeated Hasrat 11-6 11-8 9-11 11-3 and Neha overpowered Cherish 15-13 8-11 11-9 11-7. Vani defeated Sherell 13-11 11-6 14-12, and Teetiksha ousted Anjali 11-5 11-9 11-8.

Pritish Sood defeated Vishal Garg 11-9 11-5 11-7 to win the boys’ U-19 championship. Garg faced a tough resistance from Samarth Sharma before logging a comeback 2-11 7-11 11-9 11-8 11-6 win for moving into the final. Sood, meanwhile, recorded an easy 14-12 13-11 11-9 win over Harkirat.

Neha won the women’s singles title by defeating Cherish Chhabra 11-8 11-9 8-11 12-14 11-5 12-10 in a closely contested final. Neha defeated Teetiksha 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-7, whereas Cherish defeated Sherrel 14-12 11-9 7-11 11-7 in the semis. Ankush Kapoor also faced a tough time before logging a stunning win over Krishna Jain in the men’s singles final. Kapoor logged an 11-8 11-9 8-11 11-8 11-3 11-9 win over Jain. In semis, Kapoor defeated Samarth 11-7 10-12 11-8 11-8, while Jain defeated Garg 7-11 12-10 5-11 11-8 11-8.

