Vansh-Shivam win tennis title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

The pair of Vansh Bisht and Shivam Devam won the boys’ U-18 doubles final by defeating Shanker Heisnam and Bhicky Sagolshem 2-6 6-4 11-9 on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

In the girls’ U-18 doubles final, Dhatri Dave and Jasmine Rawat recorded a 7-5 7-6 win over A Dhankhar and Rubani Kaur Sidhu.

In the boys’ U-18 singles semifinals, top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma overpowered a tough challenge by Haryana’s Shivam Devam, while Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam defeated Punjab’s Gurbaaz Narang. Haryana’s Dhatri Dave and Rubani moved into the girls’ U-18 final.