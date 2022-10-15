Vanshika claims title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

Chandigarh’s Vanshika Yadav defeated third seed Punjab’s Maahira Bhatia in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the girls’ U-12 title on the concluding day of the St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Ishir Mehta won the boys’ U-12 final by defeating fourth seed Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi (6-0, 7-5). Second seed Manipur’s Aswajit Senjam won the boys’ U-16 by registering a (6-1, 6-1) win over Punjab’s Anuj Pal. Another Chandigarh girl, Mannat Awasthi, won the girls’ U-16 title by defeating Krittika Katoch (6-4, 6-3).

John Javier, vice-principal, St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, Dr Reet Mahinder Singh, member, Executive Committee, Megh Raj, IAS (retd), chief operating officer, and Y Romen Singh, chief coach, CLTA, distributed the prizes among the winners.