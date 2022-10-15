Vanshika claims title

Chandigarh, October 14
Chandigarh’s Vanshika Yadav defeated third seed Punjab’s Maahira Bhatia in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the girls’ U-12 title on the concluding day of the St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
Ishir Mehta won the boys’ U-12 final by defeating fourth seed Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi (6-0, 7-5). Second seed Manipur’s Aswajit Senjam won the boys’ U-16 by registering a (6-1, 6-1) win over Punjab’s Anuj Pal. Another Chandigarh girl, Mannat Awasthi, won the girls’ U-16 title by defeating Krittika Katoch (6-4, 6-3).
John Javier, vice-principal, St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, Dr Reet Mahinder Singh, member, Executive Committee, Megh Raj, IAS (retd), chief operating officer, and Y Romen Singh, chief coach, CLTA, distributed the prizes among the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...