Vanshika Yadav, Florence to clash for tennis title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Vanshika Yadav defeated Ekam Kaur 8-6 to move into the girls’ U-14 final on the penultimate day of the Open Tennis Tournament, organised by Chandigarh Sports Department, at the Lake Sports Complex. In the second semifinal, Florence overpowered Rabia by identical score of 8-6.

In quarterfinals, Ekam defeated Ditti 8-6, Vanshika overpowered Devanshi Singh 8-4, Florence overpowered Samridhi Bansal 8-5 and Rabai ousted Japji 8-3.

In the girls’ U-17 semis, Mannat defeated Ekam 8-6 and Kushi Dangi overpowered a tough challenge by Vanshika 8-7(2). Earlier, Mannat ousted Mokshika 8-2 in a third round match, while Ekam Kaur defeated Ditti 8-6. Vanshika overpowered Ananya Sharma 8-6 and Kushi won the last match by defeating Khushman 8-0.

In the boys’ U-17 category (third round), Akshat Dhull defeated Devpartap Sandhu 6-2. Sachit Thakur ousted Ajay Nain 6-0, while Shourya Jishtu and Devansh Prajuli won their respective matches against Devansh Dhupar and Kritarth by identical scores of 6-1. Parmarth Kaushik defeated Akshit Rati and Ayan Chandel ousted Ashish Kumar without conceding a single game. Harmahir overpowered Prem Yadav 6-4. In the last match, Anuj Pal defeated Vedant Jivan 6-0.

In the boys’ doubles U-17 semis, the pair of Akshat and Anuj defeated Kritarth and Sachit 8-4, while Parmarth and Devansh ousted Shourya and Love by the same score.

In the girls’ U-17 doubles semis, Ananya and Ditti defeated Florence and Nisha 8-3, while the pair of Ekam and Khush defeated Samridhi and Nimisha 8-5.