Vanshika, Ribhav claim titles in tennis tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Vanshika and Ribhav claimed the girls’ and boys’ under-14 titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the Open Tennis Tournament organised by the UT Chandigarh Sports Department at the Lake Sports Complex.

In the boys’ under-14 final, Ribhav got the better of Ashish Kumar 9-2, while Vanshika ended up winning the girls’ title by defeating Florence 9-0.

Ditti Prajapat was named the most promising player in the girls’ category, while Ayaan Chandel claimed the title in the boys’ event. Rabia secured the third position in the girls’ event by prevailing over Ekam Kaur 8-7 (3).

In the boys’ under-17 final, Akshat Dhull faced tough competition from Anuj Pal before recording a 6-2, 7-5 win over him.

Parmarth won the third position by defeating Shourya 9-1.

Mannat won the girls’ title by beating Khushi 9-2, followed by Vanshika, who finished third by defeating Ekam 8-6.

Khushman and Parmarth Kaushik bagged the titles of the ‘Most Promising Players’ in the girls and boys’ categories, respectively.

In the girls’ under-14 doubles event, the pair of Ananya and Ditti claimed the first position by prevailing over Ekam Kaur and Khushman.

Florence and Nishika wound up in the third position. Khushi and Mannat won the girls’ under-17 title by defeating Mokshika and Vanshika. Lakshita and Deepika clinched the third position.

In the boys’ under-14 doubles final, Ayaan and Rishav prevailed over Vrishan and Divyansh, and Ashish and Japnit settled for the third position.

The pair of Dhull and Pal, who clashed in the singles’ final, won the boys’ under-17 doubles final.

Parmarth and Divyansh Prajuli finished second, and Shourya and Love Pahal managed the third place.