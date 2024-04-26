Varun, Himanshi win cycling meet

Chandigarh, April 25
Varun Jain (02:53:24s) claimed gold medal in the 110km elite category (above 18 years) road race on the final day of a two-day Cycling Championship.
Anirudh Chadda (02:53:26s) and Aneesh VP (02:53:27s) claimed second and third position. In the women’s category (48km), Himanshi Singh (01:33:11s), Anamika (01:33:34s) and Swati Sablok (01:38:32s) claimed top three positions.
In men’s junior category Gurassis (01:24:53s), Akash Verma (01:24:54s) and Vipul Yadav (01:24:55s) bagged medals, while Poonia Dutta (01:38:41s) won gold in the girls’ event.
