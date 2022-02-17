Vashisht releases local manifesto

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 16

Candidate of the BJP from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht today released his manifesto, “Sankalp”, in the presence Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, and Sports Minister Sandeep Singh among others.

The party has made 21 resolutions along with a set of 3 ideals for Mohali’s development. Gupta said the manifesto promised stringent laws to disrupt the drug supply chain in the state and the setting up of a special drug prevention task force besides jobs to youngsters, flats to the underprivileged, a hostel for working women.

The Haryana Sports Minister talked of a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab’s economy. He stressed only under the BJP, residents of Mohali could have a stable and development-oriented government.

Vashisht said his was the most progressive and pragmatic manifesto which would be implemented from Day 1 after the formation of the government for making Mohali No.1 smart city.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also attended an election meeting of the BJP in the Phase-9 market here.