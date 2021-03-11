Vasu claims junior golf title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, may 4

Golfer Vasu Sehgal claimed the boys’ category A title with a round of 4-under par (68) on the concluding day of the 8th The Tee Box Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Sehgal won with the best gross - combined score of A, B, C and D categories, while Mannat Brar was the winners of the girls’ best gross -combined category.

Manyaveer Singh Bhadoo claimed second position in the event. Mannat Brar won the girls’ category A event, followed by Sakshi Mehta.

In the category B (13 to 14 years), Ajay Kumar and Ram Singh Mann claimed top two positions, respectively, while Amreen Sandhu and Raza Kaur claimed first two positions, respectively, in the girls’ event.

Rannvijay Singh won the category C (11 to 12 years) event, followed by Niel Jolly at the second spot. Guntash Kaur Sandhu and Ganika Goyal claimed top two positions, respectively, in the girls’ category C. Hiral Cheema and Arnav claimed first and second position in the category D (9 to 10 years) and Tanvi kaur won the girls’ event, followed by Rabab Kahlon at the second position.

Divjot Gupta emerged winner in the category E (7 to 8 years) event and Jot Sarup Gupta finished second. In the boys’ category F (7 to 8 years), Nihaal Cheema and Sahib Aujla claimed first two positions, respectively. Divjot won the best gross combined scores of boys’ E and F categories, while Divleen claimed the girls’ best gross combined scores of girls’ E and F categories.