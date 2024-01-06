VAT dues: Traders seek OTS scheme on Punjab pattern

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) today called on Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Jagdeep Saigal to discuss various pending issues like VAT and GST-related assessment cases.

The delegation was led by CBM president Charanjiv Singh and comprised Ram Karan Gupta, Diwakar Sahoonja, Sanjeev Chadha, Harjit Singh and Kamal Suri.

Charanjiv Singh said the department had sent notices in GST cases pertaining to the financial year 2017-18. He requested the official that GST scrutiny notices should be sent only after due verification for the year 2018-2019 and onwards.

Gupta demanded one-time amnesty scheme on the pattern of Punjab for all pending cases till the date GST was implemented in Chandigarh. Sahoonja said implementation of such a scheme was important to achieve the target of 5 trillion economy envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chadha sought ward-wise list of officials for convenient redress of problems being faced by traders on various GST-related issues.

The AETC told the delegation that the OTS scheme was under examination and would be implemented soon after receipt of approval from the high-ups. He assured to send further GST scrutiny notices after due verification by ETOs.

