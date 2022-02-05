Vax coverage among teens low, camps restart in Panchkula schools

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 4

As the local health administration struggles to improve vaccination among the eligible teen beneficiaries, the Covid vaccination drive has been restarted for the target group at government schools after their reopening on February 1.

Today, the authorities had planned to hold vaccination camps at three schools but could hold at only two due to the bad weather.

The vaccination at schools had been stopped after educational institutions were ordered to remain shut amid surge in Covid cases.

Though teens without the first dose are not allowed to attend physical classes in government schools, the pace of vaccination in the 15-17 age bracket is yet to gain momentum.

The first dose vaccination percentage of beneficiaries in the 15-17 year age group currently stands at 59.1. The second dose percentage is 4.7. The targeted population in the 15-17 age group is 40,000.

As a result, the percentage of students of Class 10 to 12 attending the schools is still abysmally poor. On the first day of reopening of schools, only 904 students (Class 10 to 12) turned up for physical classes across the district. The following day registered attendance of 1,496 students.

Over 13,000 students are enrolled in Class 10 to 12 in public schools in the district.

Health officials expressed disappointment at the slow pace of vaccination among teenagers. According to officials, despite necessary steps, teenagers are not turning up for vaccination.

“Still, we have instructed the field officials to coordinate with the schools, including private ones, for vaccination of eligible students,” said Meenu Sasan, District Immunisation Officer.