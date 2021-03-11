VCs of nine varsities visit Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Vice-Chancellors of nine universities visited Panjab University (PU) here today. The aim of the visit was to strengthen partnerships, make new collaborations and learn from different best practices of the university.

Among those who visited the PU were Prof Alok Rai of Lucknow University, Prof Vinay Pathak of Chatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof Hari Bahadur Shrivastava of Sidhartha University, Kapilvastu, Siddharthanagar, Prof Mukesh Pandey of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Prof Sangeeta Shukla of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Prof NB Singh of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, Prof Rajesh Singh of Prof Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh of Rajju Bhaiya University, Prayagraj, and Prof KP Singh of the MJP Ruhilkhand University, Bareilly. Besides, Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Pankaj Jani, OSD Education to the UP Governor, also visited the university.

PU VC Prof Raj Kumar welcomed the contingent and offered his full support for any future collaboration between his university and the state of UP. The officials also interacted with budding shooters at the Panjab University Shooting Range. They also visited various departments.