Vedaant, Avni log easy wins in tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Vedaant defeated Aarav Garg and Avni Uttam overpowered Gurmeher by identical scores of (3-0) in the combined U-14 category during the opening day of the Vivek Tennis Open Tournament.

In other first round matches, Pranjal defeated Jay Bhatia and Divyansh Dhupar ousted Dhruv Partap by identical score of (3-1). In the second round, Dhruv Assel defeated Pranjal Nain, Bhavesh ousted Jasmeh and Chirag Sachdeva defeated Sehbag S by similar scores of (3-1). Divyansh Dhupar defeated Gurnawaz S and Vedant outplayed Sohraab S without conceding a single game. Ansh Bidla defeated Avni Uttam (3-1) and Japnit outplayed Agam (3-2(5).

In the boys’ U-12 second round, Sohraab defeated Kayaan Arora (3-0) and Gurnawaz beat Nevaan Ranwan (3-0), while Assel defeated Manik (3-1). Nikunj Arora defeated Kanvar Verma and Vikrant outplayed Yashmann without conceding a single game, while Aarav Garg defeated Sidharth (3-1) and Abhijay Saini ousted Sehbag (3-1) in their respective matches.

In the combined U-10 first round matches, Nevaan Ranwan defeated Nivaan Sharma (3-1) and Mishika defeated Shree Singla (3-2). Avyukt Nehra defeated Zara Ramteke and Dhairya ousted Chaitanya by identical scores of (3-0) and Arnav Chamoli defeated Abheyraj Singh (3-1) in the last match.