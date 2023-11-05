Vedant claims top spot in gymnastics tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Vedant Sharma claimed the top position with 6.5 points in the boys’ U-8 artistic (floor) event during the opening day of the 3rd Tri-City Gymnastics Tournament. Paramjot Singh (6.20 points) claimed the second position, while Vedansh Pahwa and Dev Rudra Mahajan scored 4.30 points each to claim the joint position.

In the girls’ event, Amaira Bal (14.00 points), Hardika (13.80 points), Kyna Singla (13.50 points) and Khushneet Kaur (13.50 points) bagged positions. In the boys’ U-10 category, Himank claimed the top position with 6.40 points, followed by Kanishk Kumar (6.30 points) in the second place, Aahan Rathore (6.10 points) and Devom Sapra (6.10 points) in the third spot.

In the boys’ U-10 vault event, Himank (8.50 points) and Devarjun Saini (8.10 points) claimed the top two positions, followed by Manan Singh and Viraj Vashisht (6.30 points). Vaanya Goyat (15.00 points) won the girls’ U-10 event, followed by Tanisha Chhabra (14.50 points) in the second position and Saesha Gupta and Nyra Jain (12.00 points) in the third. In the girls’ U-1 beam event, Vaanya claimed the first position, followed by Tanisha Chhabra at second and Saesha Gupta at third.

In the boys’ U-12 artistic event, Aahan Bansal (6.70 points) won the first position, while Sidharth Sharma (5.80 points) finished second. Shivansh Thakur (5.00 points) claimed the third position. In the vault event, Aahan Bansal (6.90 points), Aryan (4.90 points) and Shivansh Thakur (4.50 points) were the top three performers. Daiwik (5.10 points) won the horizontal bars event, followed by Parth Wadhwa (4.80 points) and Advik Soni (4.60 points). In parallel bars, Shivansh Thakur (4.50 points), Sidharth Sharma (4.40 points) and Aahan Bansal (4.10 points) claimed the top three positions. In the girls’ U-12 event, Aranya (11.50 points), Lakshita Panchal (10.50 points) and Divyajyot Kaur (8.00 points) won the artistic (floor) event. Lakshita and Vedika Sharma (8.00 points) also finished in the third position. Aranya (7.00 points), Lakshita (6.50 points) and Saanvi (5.10 points) claimed the first three positions in the beam event. In the uneven bars, Lakshita won the event by scoring 6.00 points, followed by Aranya (5.00 points) and Divyajyot Kaur (3.50 points). Lakshita won the vault event, followed by Panchal in the second position and Aranya and Avishi in the third spot.