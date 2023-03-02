Vedant makes it to tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 1

Chandigarh’s Vedant Jiwani upset top seed Param Sidana to move into the boys’ U-16 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) U-16 National Ranking Championship.

Jiwani won the first set (6-2). However, Sidana made a comeback by logging a (2-6) win. In the final set, Jiwani held his nerves and logged a (6-3) win to sail further in the championship.

Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary easily won his quarterfinal tie over Tejas Singh (6-2, 6-4), while Ribhav Saroha defeated Sankalp Sachdeva (6-1, 6-0). Second seed Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar ousted Yash Verma without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0).