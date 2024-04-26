Vedant Saini of Chandigarh secures AIR 26 with 100 percentile in JEE

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Vedant Saini, an alumnus of Bhavan Vidyalaya, has secured 100 percentile clinching All-India Rank 26 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main. Hailing from a family of doctors residing in the GMCH complex in Sector 32, Vedant attributes his success to the rigorous curriculum and unwavering support from his teachers. His strategic approach, encompassing regular assessments, solving past papers and a disciplined study routine of 12 hours a day, has propelled him towards his dream of securing admission to IIT-Bombay for pursuing computer science.

Success mantra: Rigorous curriculum, unwavering support from teachers Study routine: Regular assessments, solving past papers and 12-hour study a day Dream: To pursue computer science at IIT-Bombay

Vedant remarks, “In addition to clearing the theory in physics and math, more emphasis was placed on practice, whereas in chemistry, preparation was done with full focus on the NCERT syllabus. I used to practise the questions again and again.

“I attribute my success to the rigorous curriculum and the constant encouragement from my teachers. My dream to secure admission to IIT-Bombay is now closer than ever, and I am determined to continue working hard to realise it.”

Vedant’s journey to success is embellished with illustrious achievements, including bronze in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2022 held in Oslo, Norway. He emphasised the importance of NCERT for chemistry and the transformative power of Olympiads in honing mental skills. Ayush Gangal, also a former student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, has secured 99.999 percentile, earning him All-India Rank 60.

Ayush, a resident of Sector 46, said he was inspired by the brilliance of Albert Einstein and nurtured by the guidance of his parents and teachers. His meticulous strategy, coupled with 12 hours of daily study, helped him achieve the feat.

His message to aspiring students underscores the importance of discipline, trust in teachers and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Ayush's success mantra revolves around learning from mistakes, timely correction and the critical role of revision in cementing concepts. Another city student, Naman Goyal has secured AIR Rank 80.

