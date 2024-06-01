Vedant wins gold in chess

Chandigarh, May 31
Vedant Garg won the U-17 open category by scoring 6.5 points during the Chandigarh U-11 and U-17 Chess Championships at The New Public School in Sector 18 here.
Kamya Kumari won the girls’ U-17 title with four points. Atharv Singh Negi with 5.5 points won the open U-11 title, and Saanvi Aggarwal with three points claim the gold medal in the girls’ U-11 category.
Vedant and Ayaan Garg (open U-17 category), Kamya Kumari and Samisha Taneja (girls’ U-17 category), Atharv Singh Negi and Vivaan Mittal (open U-11 category), Saanvi Aggarwal and Jiaana Garg (girls’ U-11 category) have been selected to represent the city in the national championship.
The selected players will represent Chandigarh at the U-11 nationals in Telangana from October 1 to 9, and for U-17 at Chandigarh from July 15 to 23.
