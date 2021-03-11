Vegetable vendor attacked with knife in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 23
A vegetable vendor was allegedly attacked with a knife by two youths who picked cucumbers from his cart while he was on his way back to his house in Sector 12-A on Friday evening.
The complainant, Harish, told the police that the suspects first took two-three cucumbers from his cart without permission.
“One of them attacked me with a knife that hit my elbow. Then, I tried to defend myself with right hand but the knife injured my finger,” the FIR read, quoting the complainant.
A neighbour, Vicky, rushed to the victim’s rescue and tried to stop the youths. Thereafter, the suspects fled the spot.
A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 14 police station under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the IPC.
