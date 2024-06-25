Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Thieves targeted a house in Sector 36 and took away a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), jewellery, a DVR and other valuables.

Neighbours informed the police after they found the lock on the main gate broken. Sources said the occupants of the house had moved to Canada.

Family lives abroad The family has moved to Canada. The house was completely ransacked. After stealing the valuables, the thieves escaped in the house owner's vehicle parked on the premises.

The house was completely ransacked. After stealing the valuables, the thieves escaped in the house owner’s vehicle. Acquaintances of the house owner assisted the police in assessing the loss.

“We are scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbouring houses,” said a police official. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

