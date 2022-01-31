Vehicle thief nabbed in Chandigarh, four cars recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

A vehicle thief has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police, which led to the recovery of four stolen vehicles — two Honda City cars, a Swift and a Creta.

A team, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, nabbed the suspect Anil Kumar, alias Giri (27), a native of UP residing in Zirakpur, while riding a stolen Honda City, bearing a fake number, near the road separating Sector 2 and 3.

The police said the suspect failed to produce the registration papers of the car and, on verification, it was found that the car was stolen from Mohali regarding which a case was registered at the Mataur police station.

The suspect was arrested and he disclosed that he had also stolen a car from an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 19 police station. The police said on his disclosure, two more cars were recovered.

He has a criminal past as two cases were found to be registered against him in Chandigarh at the Sector 17 and Sector 31 police stations.