Vehicle used for illegal mining seized in Panchkula

Panchkula, January 16
The police seized a tractor-trailer involved in illegal mining in the Amravati area of the Pinjore block in the district today.
The police spokesman said they had received information about illegal mining in the Amravati area following which a team lead by police outpost incharge Ankit Dhanda immediately reached the spot. A tractor-trailer loaded with mined sand and stones was found parked at the site. Mining officials were called to the spot and legal action was taken. The police were trying to identify the driver of the tractor-trailer.
