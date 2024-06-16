Vehicles damaged in fire

Panchkula, June 15
Two cars and a motorcycle were damaged in a fire at the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation Limited office in the Industrial Area, Phase-1, Panchkula, on Saturday. Fire Department officials said they received a call regarding the fire on Saturday morning.
“The fire engulfed the two cars and a motorcycle. The shed under which they were parked was also burnt,” they said. They said the fire department sent four vehicles on the spot to douse the flames.
