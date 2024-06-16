Vehicles damaged in fire

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

Two cars and a motorcycle were damaged in a fire at the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation Limited office in the Industrial Area, Phase-1, Panchkula, on Saturday. Fire Department officials said they received a call regarding the fire on Saturday morning.

“The fire engulfed the two cars and a motorcycle. The shed under which they were parked was also burnt,” they said. They said the fire department sent four vehicles on the spot to douse the flames.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula