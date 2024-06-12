Vehicles gutted in fire at Zirakpur police station

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 11

Over two dozen vehicles parked outside the Zirakpur police station as case properties were gutted in a fire this evening. Four firetenders took over two hours to douse the flames. In Saini Vihar at Phase 2, a metre box caught fire, gutting around 20 electricity meters. Panic prevailed in the area, as huge flames could be seen from a distance. As a result, the power supply was affected in the area. PSPCL officials reached the spot and began the repair work.

