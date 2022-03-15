Vellore university bags top spot

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 14

Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, won the All-India Inter-University Weightlifting and Best Physique Championship, which concluded at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. The team scored 189 points to claim the top position.

Hosts Chandigarh University claimed second position by scoring 184 points, while Kurukshetra University claimed third position with a score of 171 points. Tejas Durvel Lokhande of Mumbai University, Maharashtra, was adjudged the best lifter.

Earlier in the 96-kg weight category, Gursajan Singh managed to clinch gold medal by lifting a total weight of 311 kg. Thakur Vaishnav lifted a total weight of 307 kg and bagged silver medal and Gurpreet Singh won the bronze medal.

In the 102 kg weight category, Aman won gold medal by lifting a total weight of 316 kg (snatch: 136 kg and clean & jerk: 170 kg), while Harcharan Singh won silver medal by lifting a total weight of 315 kg (snatch: 150 kg and clean & jerk: 165 kg). Aakash Kaushal won bronze medal by lifting a total weight of 309 kg (snatch: 134 kg and clean & jerk: 175 kg).

In the 109-kg weight category, Gurjeet Singh bagged gold medal by lifting a total weight of 329 kg (snatch: 141 kg and clean & jerk: 188 kg) and Rajveer won silver medal by lifting total weight of 328 kg (snatch: 150 kg and clean & jerk: 178 kg).

In the 109+ kg category, S Rudramayan bagged gold medal by lifting a total weight of 330 kg, Dilabardeep Singh won silver medal by lifting a total weight of 324 kg and Abhishek Kumar won bronze medal by lifting a total weight of 322 kg.