Vendor attacks woman, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 35-year-old street vendor has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman street vendor and attacking her with a knife following an argument over the placement of their food stalls. The complainant, a resident of Sector 26, alleged that Vijay Pal, a native of UP, quarrelled and attacked her with a knife at Gate No. 2 of the GMCH-32. She suffered an injury on her hand and was admitted to the hospital. TNS

Sumukh wins tennis title

Zirakpur: Sumukh Marya beat Ruhan Komandur 6-1, 6-4 in the boys’ U-14 final while Daksh Kapoor defeated Hardhik Khanduja 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the boys’ U-16 final on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS(7) Under 14&16 National Rankings Championship. In the girls’ U-14 final, Jasmine Kaur beat Akshara Bura 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. In the girls’ U-16 final, Akshara Bura beat Jasmine Kaur 6-2, 7-6 (4). In the boys’ under-16 doubles final, Arnav Bhishnoi and Daksh Kapoor beat Mehraab Singh and Haralam Singh 6-2, 6-2. TNS

660 litres of lahan seized

Lalru: The police arrested three persons with 660 litres of lahan at Tofanpur village, near here, on Thursday. Ranjeet Singh, Butta Singh and Amrik Singh have been arrested, while their accomplice Gurjant Singh has absconded. TNS

Purse stolen from car

Chandigarh: A woman from Sector 23 reported that unknown person stole her purse containing Rs30,000, locker keys, various documents and Bar Council membership card from her car at the Sector 38 market. a case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Phone, cash snatched

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone and Rs1,500 from a man, named Farman of Mani Majra, near Gurukul School. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. The police have begun an investigation into it.