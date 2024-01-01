Vennela stuns Isheeta in CLTA tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati stunned top seed qualifier Isheeta Midha by logging a comeback win to sail into the girls’ main draw during the second day of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), Sector 10, complex.

Vennela lost the opening set 2-6, but posted a storing comeback by logging 6-2 win in the next. In tie-break, both players had a tie, but Vennela pulled off a 10-7 win for the main draw. Jaya Kapoor easily defeated Ananya Dhankhar 6-4 7-5, while Haritha Shree Venkatesh overpowered a tough challenge by Aarushi Mahendra Raval. Haritha won the opening set 6-3. However, Aarushi recorded a 5-7 comeback in the next set. In tie-break, Haritha recorded a 10-1 win.

Avani Chitale was leading against Kkaira Siddharth Chetnani 6-2 3-1, when the latter decided to forfeit the match. Romania’s Dev Kanbargimath also recorded an upset win over top seed qualifier Venkat Rishi Batlanki of the US. Kanbargimath defeated his opponent in straight sets 6-4 6-2.

Indian challenger Tanussh Ghildyal ousted Akshat Dhull 7-6(4) 6-2, while Arnav Paparkar overpowered Singapore’s Luke Koh 7-5 6-2. Roshan Santhosh of the US defeated Canadian Kartick Gusain 6-1 6-4.The first round main draw matches will be on Monday, followed by doubles matches.