Verification report of patwari, tehsildar allowed in villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Giving a major relief to residents of villages, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has allowed the verification report of patwari and tehsildar as an alternative to NOC under Clause 5(VII) of water bylaws - 2016 for releasing water connection.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said orders had also been issued to officials concerned in this regard. Earlier, applications, which did not accompany with relevant NOC issued by the Building Branch of the MC, were not being considered and rejected.

She said as per clause no. 5(VII) of the water bylaws – 2016, the release of water connection would be made in red line of villages with documents, including verification by patwari & tehsildar or NOC issued by the MC, Chandigarh, proof of ownership, building plan duly approved by the competent authority, if newly constructed, and sanction of sewerage connection (in case of regular water connection).