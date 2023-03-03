Veteran athlete Saunkhla bags 5 gold medals

Panchkula, March 2
Veteran athlete GS Saunkhla (87) won five gold medals in men’s 85+ category during the recently concluded 43rd National Masters Athletics Championship at SAI Sports Stadium, Kolkata.
He won a gold medal each in the triple jump,100m and 400m, 4X100m and 4 X400m relays. So far, the veteran athlete has won 51 medals in national championships, 11 medals in Asian meets.
