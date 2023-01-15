Veterans can still contribute to society, guide youth: Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Lauding the indomitable courage of armed forces veterans and the service rendered by them, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said there was still a lot they had to do and society could benefit from their vast experience.

The Air Force Guard during the wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial. PHOTOS: RAVI KUMAR

“It is not the end, and you still have to guide and serve the society. You can still bring a change in the society. You can be the role model for the present generation. Visit schools and colleges, interact with the students and guide them,” he said at the Veterans Day Rally at the Air Force Station here today.

Stating that the nation would remain indebted to veterans for their sacrifices, he also urged them not to get upset over “small” issues. “Chhoti moti baton pe dil chhota na kariye,” he said, indicating towards various ongoing issues relating to pay and pensionary benefits and other service conditions.

He said the present government at the Centre stood firmly behind the ex-servicemen. “When I speak to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, their affection for you reflects in their talks,” Purohit said.

Stressing that the Indian armed forces were among the best in the world and the country was safe and secure in their hands, the Governor said the present leadership was very strong and strategic mistakes made by the previous regimes, such as giving away captured territory after the 1971 war, won’t happen now.

Purohit has been a member of the Lok Sabha thrice and during every term he was part of the Defence Consultative Committee, giving him an opportunity to visit places like Siachen and Kashmir, besides raising various defence-related issues.

Earlier, he laid a wreath at the war memorial in the Air Force Station to pay tributes to the martyrs. He also released a book, Vayu Sannidhya, published by the Directorate of Air Veterans at the Air Headquarters on the consolidation of assets and guide to the next of kin.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha said the aim of conducting the event was also to reach out and interact with armed forces veterans, help resolve their grievances and contribute to a well-deserved happy retired life. He also gave an overview of various welfare measures.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed across the country every year on January 14 to acknowledge and honour the selfless devotion and sacrifice by the armed forces and to help veterans or their next of kin resolve their problems. It was on this day in 1953 that Independent India’s first Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal KM Cariappa retired from service.

A large number of veterans from the three services attended the rally. Stalls were set up by various agencies like the Controller General of Defence Accounts, the Directorate of Air Veterans and the Zila Sainik Board to provide information and clarification on various polices and welfare schemes and help resolve problems.