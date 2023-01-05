Veterans seek pension dues in one instalment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The local chapter of the All-India Defence Brotherhood (AIDB) has asked the government to pay the arrears of enhanced pension applicable to super senior veterans above the age of 85 in a single instalment.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today, the AIDB president, Brig KS Kahlon (retd), said the number of such beneficiaries was not only miniscule but also dwindling fast, and might not have any significant financial effect.

The AIDB also sought a national policy on the welfare of serving soldiers as well as ex-servicemen, as was recommended in the aftermath of the 1999 Kargil conflict by a high-powered committee.

