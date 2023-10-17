VHS Mohali beat Shivalik in girls' U-17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Vivek High School, Mohali, registered a one-sided 26-6 win over Shivalik School, Mohali, during a girls’ U-17 category match in the ongoing 9th Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy (BSMBT) at the Sector-42 Sports Complex.

Phalgun scored eight points for the winning side. In the boys’ U-17 category, Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated Shemrock School, Mohali, 30-14. In the boys’ U-14 category, Saupin’s School, Mohali, registered a 19-16 win over Manav Mangal School, Mohali. Vivek High School, Mohali, made a 21-15 convincing win over Doon International School, Mohali. Ansh claimed five points for the winning side.

In the girls’ U-14, Shemrock School, Mohali, prevailed over Ashmah School, Chandigarh, 7-2. Doon International School, Mohali, drubbed Guru Harkrishan School, Chandigarh, by a huge margin of 18-6. Adity from Doon International School scored 10 points to remain the top scorer for her team. In the boys’ U-12 category, Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Delhi Public School 7-4. Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, logged an 11-5 win over Police Public School, Mohali. In another match, St Peter’s School, registered a 14-7 win over Shivalik Public, Mohali.

#Mohali