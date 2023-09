Vibha Khadka of MP topples top seed Divya Sharma in tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Vibha Khadka of Madhya Pradesh recorded a stunning win over top seed Divya Sharma of Haryana to march into the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. In the first set, Vibha toppled the top seed after a neck-to-neck fight 7-6(8), but lost the second 4-6. In the final set, Vibha held her nerves, and despite getting tough competition from Divya, logged a 7-5 win.

In another upset, Delhi’s Vamika Sharma defeated second seed Punjab’s Tamanna Walia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Shatakshika Sahayak of Uttar Pradesh ousted Shavinitha Chennuru of Andhra Pradesh 6-1, 6-2, while Mahalakshmi Kunchale defeated Haryana’s Chhavi Seshadri 6-1, 6-1. Ananya Dhankar ended the journery of local challenger Vanshika Yadav 6-4, 6-3, and Dhatri Dave defeated Khushi Dangi 6-1, 7-6 (7). Radhra Sadhra of Himachal Pradesh overpowered city’s Kritika Katoch 6-0, 6-3, while Aadiraj KA defeated Saumya Chatterjee 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. Jasmine Rawat also moved ahead by defeating Punjab’s Gamya Gupta 6-2, 6-2, and Haryana’s Avni Sahraya ousted Grhitha Seepiri of Andhra Pradesh 6-2, 6-4. Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu defeated Mannat Awasthi 6-4, 6-0, and Delhi’s G Gaba outplayed city’s Ira Chadha without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0. Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur defeated Ekam Shergil 6-0, 6-2, and S Kundliya easily overpowered Sharanya Ramasubramanian 6-3, 6-2.

Rian in next round

In the boys’ U-18 second round, top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma defeated Punjab’s Meetpaul Baweja 6-0, 6-1 to march into the pre-quarterfinals. Maharashtra’s Fatehyab Singh outplayed Delhi’s Daksh Gupta 6-2, 6-3, while Sachin Rana defeated Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur 6-2, 6-3. Haryana’s Aryan Jolly also moved into the next round by defeating Punjab’s Jasraj Singh Jagdev 6-2, 6-2, and Ashwajit Senjam of Manipur easily overpowered Haryana’s Advit Tiwari 6-4, 6-2. Arnav Bishnoi overpowered Abhinav Sangra 6-1, 6-2, and Yashsvi Balhara ousted Devvert Kadian 6-0, 6-0. Shivam Devam also logged an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Keshav Dangi, while Hiren Malik logged a comeback 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Dhruv Kumar. Aryan Chauhan ousted Yash Rana 6-0, 6-1, and Arntya Ohlyan defeated Armaan Walia 6-4, 7-5. Punjab’s Gurbaaz Narang faced tough resistance from Jay Prakash Panwar 6-1, 1-6, 6-1, and Manipur’s S Shankar Heisnam outplayed Shounak Chatterjee 6-0, 6-3. Delhi’s Vansh Bisht defeated Rahul Hooda 6-2, 6-4, and Bhicky Sagolsam defeated Aarya Vaibhav Nigam 6-3, 6-0.

