Vibrant assembly organised

St Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

The school organised a vibrant assembly that summarised the spirit of Dasehra. The assembly featured a range of activities, including thought-sharing, Hindi speech delivery, poetry recitation, a mesmerising dance performance and a thought-provoking conversation between Ravana and Hanuman, highlighting the importance of devotion and humility.

Guru Nanak Public School, Chd

The school unveiled a vibrant spectacle, “A Rainbow Palette”, on the inaugural day of its three-day annual function. Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal presented the school’s annual report. The students artfully brought to life the vibrant spectrum of a rainbow, each color carrying profound symbolism. Breathtaking performances highlighted the significance of colors, weaving them into a tapestry of emotions and values that resonated deeply with the audience.

Aravali International, Panchkula

A three-day remarkable cultural extravaganza, Ramlila, was orgainsed at the school. Dr Nandita Singh, a renowned educationist, Pardeep Chaudhary, MLA from Kalka, and Sushil Sarwan, Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, graced the occasion as chief guests on different days. The students displayed remarkable talent and confidence while enacting the scenes from the Ramayana. Their performances were filled with devotion and enthusiasm, leaving the audience spellbound.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

Pre-primary students of the school’s petals wing were over the moon to participate in a dandiya event, ‘Dandiya Dhoom’, organised by teachers. The kids had a blast dancing with colourful sticks and frolicking to the beats of energising Navratri songs.

St Xavier’s, Chandigarh

The primary wing students of the school performed a mesmerising musical skit enacting a mega epic, Ramayana. The message of victory of good over evil was depicted beautifully by the students who wore masks of evils like anger, ego, arrogance, etc. Principal Dr Ivorine praised the efforts of all primary wing teachers.

Shishu Niketan, Panchkula

A cultural programme was organised to mark the Navratri fest. Tiny tots of the school dressed up in lovely attires of Garba and danced to the beats of foot-tapping songs. They mesmerised the audience with their performance. The entire school premises resonated with the rhythm of dandiya sticks. The whole atmosphere was filled up with festivity and gaiety.