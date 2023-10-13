Vibrant events mark PU Zonal Youth Festival at SGGSC-26

Chandigarh, October 12
Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival was organised at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, underlining the interconnectedness of humanity and its collective responsibility to forge a sustainable and harmonious future for all.
Principal Dr Navjot Kaur welcomed chief guest Vijay Zade, Finance Secretary, UT Administration, who planted a sapling on the college premises.
The guests of honour at the event included Gurdev Singh Brar, president, Sikh Educational Society (SES); Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), secretary; and Karandeep Singh Cheema, joint secretary; Prof Rumina Sethi, DUI, Panjab University; Prof Sukhvir Kaur, PU fellow; Rupinder Kaur, assistant director, youth services, Punjab; and Rohit Sharma, Director, Department of Youth Welfare.
The first day saw a blend of musical, dance, theatrical, arts, literary and heritage events. The winners of different events were as follows:
Group shabad: PU, SGGSC-26, PGGC-46; group bhajan: GGDSD-32, PGGC-11, DAV-10; classical music (vocal): PGGC-46, PU, SGGSC-26, GGDSD-32; still life drawing: Simran (GCA-10), Aashni (GGDSD-32), Tanisha (DAV-10); on-the-spot painting: Vishavjeet (GCA-10), Sukhman (DAV-10), Shriya (PU); photography: Danish (GCBA-50), Tarun (GGDSD-32), Ekamjot (GCA-10); mime: SGGSC-26, DAV-10, GGDSD-32 & GC-Machhiwara; skit: DAV-10, PGGC-11, SGGSC-26 & GGDSD-32; quiz: PGGC-11, GGDSD-32, DAV-10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM