Vibrant events mark PU Zonal Youth Festival at SGGSC-26

Chandigarh, October 12

Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival was organised at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, underlining the interconnectedness of humanity and its collective responsibility to forge a sustainable and harmonious future for all.

Principal Dr Navjot Kaur welcomed chief guest Vijay Zade, Finance Secretary, UT Administration, who planted a sapling on the college premises.

The guests of honour at the event included Gurdev Singh Brar, president, Sikh Educational Society (SES); Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), secretary; and Karandeep Singh Cheema, joint secretary; Prof Rumina Sethi, DUI, Panjab University; Prof Sukhvir Kaur, PU fellow; Rupinder Kaur, assistant director, youth services, Punjab; and Rohit Sharma, Director, Department of Youth Welfare.

The first day saw a blend of musical, dance, theatrical, arts, literary and heritage events. The winners of different events were as follows:

Group shabad: PU, SGGSC-26, PGGC-46; group bhajan: GGDSD-32, PGGC-11, DAV-10; classical music (vocal): PGGC-46, PU, SGGSC-26, GGDSD-32; still life drawing: Simran (GCA-10), Aashni (GGDSD-32), Tanisha (DAV-10); on-the-spot painting: Vishavjeet (GCA-10), Sukhman (DAV-10), Shriya (PU); photography: Danish (GCBA-50), Tarun (GGDSD-32), Ekamjot (GCA-10); mime: SGGSC-26, DAV-10, GGDSD-32 & GC-Machhiwara; skit: DAV-10, PGGC-11, SGGSC-26 & GGDSD-32; quiz: PGGC-11, GGDSD-32, DAV-10.

