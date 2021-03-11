Vice-President's visit: No roadside parking at Panjab University on May 5, 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Ahead of the visit of the Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, M Venkaiah Naidu, to the campus for attending the convocation on May 6, the authorities have announced that no vehicle will be allowed at route Gate No. 1 via the Administrative Block, Chemistry Department and Physics Department road leading to the Gymnasium Hall. “This route will not be allowed for public use from 9 am to 1 pm on May 6 and no vehicle will be allowed to be parked on this road on May 5 and 6,” read the circular.

It further added, “All residents/visitors of Panjab University are not to park their vehicles on the roadside on the campus on May 5 and 6. If any vehicle is found parked in the unauthorised area, it will be towed away by the traffic police. Gate No. 1 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am. to 9 am and after 1 pm. Gate No. 2 will remain open for entry and exit throughout for VIPs, guest, invitees and faculty. Gate No. 3 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 10 pm for students.”