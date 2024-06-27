Chandigarh school Vice-principal suspended for ‘sexual abuse’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

The UT Education Department has suspended a vice-principal of a local government model senior secondary school for allegedly molesting a computer teacher. A fact-finding committee has also been formed in the matter. The committee, which includes two principals under a District Education Officer (DEO), will submit its report to Director Public Instructions (DPI) Schools in two weeks.

As per the complainant, in absence of the school principal, the vice-principal was coming to the school and tried touching the complainant inappropriately. As per the allegations, he also tried convincing the complainant to come to his place in absence of his family.

“The complainant has submitted a written complaint against the accused. She alleged that the vice-principal used to touch her inappropriately,” said a source in the department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.