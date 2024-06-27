Chandigarh school Vice-principal suspended for ‘sexual abuse’

Chandigarh, June 26
The UT Education Department has suspended a vice-principal of a local government model senior secondary school for allegedly molesting a computer teacher. A fact-finding committee has also been formed in the matter. The committee, which includes two principals under a District Education Officer (DEO), will submit its report to Director Public Instructions (DPI) Schools in two weeks.
As per the complainant, in absence of the school principal, the vice-principal was coming to the school and tried touching the complainant inappropriately. As per the allegations, he also tried convincing the complainant to come to his place in absence of his family.
“The complainant has submitted a written complaint against the accused. She alleged that the vice-principal used to touch her inappropriately,” said a source in the department.
